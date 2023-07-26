Man kills grandparents, nabbed while selling jewellery

A 27-year-old youth attempting to sell gold ornaments in Car Street in Mangaluru was arrested by Mangaluru North Police on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip off that a suspicious youth was attempting to sell gold ornaments, police rushed to the spot and apprehended Ahmed Akmal (27) a resident of Vailathur in Trissur. On interrogation, he allegedly confessed to murdering his grandfather, grandmother and later relieving them of their gold ornaments in their house in Vadakkekad in Trissur on July 23.

The police recovered one knife, screwdriver, Mangalore University marks card, passport, a purse containing his Aadhaar, South India Bank card, Axis Bank Visa card and PAN card, one pearl chain, three pairs of ear rings, one small gold chain with pendant, five finger rings, and two gold bangles.