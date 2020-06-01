Man returns to live in cave

The efforts of the district administration to bring Ananth, who was living in a cave near Balige, to mainstream society has failed.

Ananth has returned and started once again living in the cave for the last one week.

After bringing him out of the cave, the district administration had made arrangement for his stay in a quarter belonging to Girijana Ashrama School at Horanadu.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

After his house collapsed following heavy rain last year, he along with his wife had started living in a cave. DH had published a report on the same in one of its column recently. Later, the authorities convinced him to come out of the cave.

Samvijaya, a local resident, said, "The temporary shed constructed by the gram panchayat was destroyed by Anant. He has started staying in the cave for the last one week. His wife and daughter, who are staying in Ashrama School, are in distress."

Revenue Inspector Ajjegowda said, “All required materials, grocery and clothes have been supplied to Ananth’s family. The gram panchayat had made an arrangement to distribute a site, on survey number 85, at Mavinakere. However, he did not show keen interest in receiving the title deed."

Efforts were made to open a bank account in his name. As there is no proof of his residence, it was not possible to open the account, he added.