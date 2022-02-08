Man sets two-wheeler on fire

A man who was unhappy with a finance company for constantly harassing him on his EMI payments set fire to a two-wheeler parked in front of a showroom at Shanthiyangadi in Bantwal.
According to police, Thasleem along with a few others had arrived at the two-wheeler showroom and tried to set a bike on fire.
The distributor of two-wheelers at Shanthiyangadi Umesh R Moolya filed a complaint accusing Thasleem of assault and setting a two-wheeler on fire.
