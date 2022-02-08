Man sets two-wheeler on fire

Man sets two-wheeler on fire

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 08 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 23:16 ist

A man who was unhappy with a finance company for constantly harassing him on his EMI payments set fire to a two-wheeler parked in front of a showroom at Shanthiyangadi in Bantwal.

According to police, Thasleem along with a few others had arrived at the two-wheeler showroom and tried to set a bike on fire. 

The distributor of two-wheelers at Shanthiyangadi Umesh R Moolya filed a complaint accusing Thasleem of assault and setting a two-wheeler on fire.

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Man sets two-wheeler on fire
Shanthiyangadi
Bantwal

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations

Siraj says he was asked to drive auto after IPL 2019

Siraj says he was asked to drive auto after IPL 2019

Adani to Ambani, 10 richest Asians & their net worth

Adani to Ambani, 10 richest Asians & their net worth

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

 