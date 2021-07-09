Mangalore University lecturer sends obscene pics in Telegram group, deletes them later

A lecturer of Mangalore University's constituent college in Madikeri landed in trouble after sending obscene pictures and video clippings on a Telegram group created by the university to discuss examination related issues.

The group has over 1,000 members and two obscene video clippings posted in the group was immediately deleted. But the damage was done as members took screenshots of the video clippings and released them on social media. The University has decided to take action against the lecturer based on an enqiry.

MU Registrar Prof P L Dharma did not respond to calls or messages from DH.