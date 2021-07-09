Mangalore varsity lecturer sends obscene pics in group

Mangalore University lecturer sends obscene pics in Telegram group, deletes them later

The University has decided to take action against the lecturer based on an enqiry

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 09 2021, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 23:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A lecturer of Mangalore University's constituent college in Madikeri landed in trouble after sending obscene pictures and video clippings on a Telegram group created by the university to discuss examination related issues.

The group has over 1,000 members and two obscene video clippings posted in the group was immediately deleted. But the damage was done as members took screenshots of the video clippings and released them on social media. The University has decided to take action against the lecturer based on an enqiry.

MU Registrar Prof P L Dharma did not respond to calls or messages from DH.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Telegram

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts

Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts

Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space

Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

 