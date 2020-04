The Mangaluru police arrested a man on charges of spreading malicious content on social media through a page named 'idunammadhwani'.

According to City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha, the arrested is identified as Nizam Neeza.

He was engaged in posting derogatory posts regarding various government functionaries engaged in COVID-19 work and spreading rumours.

The arrested has been remanded in judicial custody.