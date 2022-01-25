MLA urges action against those displaying ‘communal banner’

Mangalore MLA U T Khader has urged the police to book a suo motu case against those who have mounted a banner that could trigger communal flare-ups in the district.

VHP-Bajrang Dal Sri Vaidyanatha Chatrapathi unit at Ullalbailu had allegedly mounted a banner banning people from different faiths from conducting business during the festival at the annual festival of Ullalabailu Daivasthana in Ullal. The banner stated, “Only those who worship gods of this land are allowed to conduct business here.”

“Such acts of hate should be stopped by booking suo motu cases against those responsible for it,” said the MLA.

He also sought action against the printing agency that printed the banner found at Ullalabailu.

“People of different faiths live harmoniously in Ullalbailu area. People of all communities set up stalls during the annual festival every year. There is an attempt to divide the people on religious lines through the banner. The license of the printer also should be cancelled,” said the MLA.

When City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar was asked about it, he said that no one has submitted any complaints on the banner.