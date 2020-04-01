MLA UT Khader raps staff over lone doctor stepping out to buy sanitisers during work hours in Mangaluru

MLA UT Khader took a staff of the Public Health Centre (PHC) in Kurnadu in Mangaluru Assembly constituency to task for allowing duty doctor to go out to get sanitisers during working hours.

The MLA who conducted a surprise visit to the PHC was surprised to find that the duty doctor was not available at the PHC. He was further surprised by the explanation given by the staff at the PHC that the doctor has gone to get sanitiser.

He was amused at the answer given by staff on why the only doctor had to go to get sanitisers. The staff at the PHC told Khader that all staff are "ladies" and the doctor, who is also a lady, accompanied by her brother to collect sanitisers.

Taking staff at the PHC to the task, the MLA sought to know what will they do if a patient comes for emergency treatment? Such an incident makes people level allegations against the entire government set up.

Doctor going out to bring sanitiser during duty hour is not a convincing reason for staying away from work, the former minister said. The video of the incident was shared in social media.