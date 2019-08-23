MP Pratap Simha visits landslide-hit Thora village

MP Pratap Simha visited the landslide affected Thora village near Virajpet on Friday.

He gathered information from the rescue teams and consoled those who have lost their family members in the landslide.

The MP assured of providing necessary assistance from the Central Government to the bereaved families.

Zilla panchayat member Acchapanda Mahesh Ganapathy, taluk panchayat member B M Ganesh, Thora Gram Panchayat PDO Pramod Kumar and tahsildar Purandara were present with the MP.

Meanwhile, the search operation is on for the bodies of four missing people.