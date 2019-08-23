MP Pratap Simha visits landslide-hit Thora village

DH News Service
DH News Service, Virajpet,
  • Aug 23 2019, 23:26pm ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2019, 23:31pm ist
MP Pratap Simha visited Thora village on Friday.

MP Pratap Simha visited the landslide affected Thora village near Virajpet on Friday.

He gathered information from the rescue teams and consoled those who have lost their family members in the landslide.

The MP assured of providing necessary assistance from the Central Government to the bereaved families.

Zilla panchayat member Acchapanda Mahesh Ganapathy, taluk panchayat member B M Ganesh, Thora Gram Panchayat PDO Pramod Kumar and tahsildar Purandara were present with the MP.

Meanwhile, the search operation is on for the bodies of four missing people.

MP Pratap Simha
visit
landslide affected
Thora village
Kodagu
Comments (+)
 