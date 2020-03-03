‘Need to save Kannada medium schools on the verge of closure in Kasargod’

Kannada helped me to make my life meaningful. I have great love and respect for Kannada language. It does not come in the way of growth of an individual,” Nitte (Deemed to be University) Chancellor N Vinay Hegde stressed on Tuesday.

He was addressing the gathering after presenting Dr Nitte Shankara Adyanthaya Memorial Best School awards for the year 2020 at the university campus in Deralakatte.

“There is a need to save Kannada medium schools that are on the verge of closure in Kasargod. One should not develop inferiority complex about Kannada medium schools. Students should be moulded in order to become good citizens of the country,’’ he said.

MAHE Pro Chancellor Dr H S Ballal said, ‘’There is a need to nurture Kannada language. If a language becomes extinct, then the whole heritage would be lost.

Along with Kannada language, there is a need to study English language.”

He lauded Nitte Education Trust (NET) and Nitte (Deemed to be University) for recognising Kannada medium schools.

Retired Lokayukta chief justice N Santosh Hegde regretted that despite teaching moral lessons, the values had declined in the society.

“People should learn to be satisfied in their life. One need to develop humanitarian values.’’

Dr M Mohan Alva of Alva’s Education Trust (AET) also spoke on the occassion.

Best Kannada schools

Dr Nitte Shankara Adyanthaya Memorial Best School Awards were instituted in 2016 with an objective of recognising rural Kannada medium schools excelling in all spheres of education.

Alva’s Kannada Medium High School in Puttige was ranked first and received the Best Rural Kannada medium School Award in Daskhina Kannada, Udupi and Kasargod districts. The award included a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

Vivekananda High School in Tenkila was ranked second and received a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Navajeevana Higher Secondary School in Perdala was selected for a special prize of Rs 3 lakh as best among rural Kannada medium schools in Kasargod district.

Schools are evaluated on the performance of students in SSLC examinations, achievements in sports, cultural,other extracurricular activities and innovative practices in learning. The schools shortlisted for the awards were assessed by a team of educationists in the final round.