NEP focuses on entrepreneurship: Nitte Pro Vice Chancellor

Pro Vice Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) Prof M S Moodithaya said National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) gives thrust on entrepreneurship.

"The previous NEP was released in 1986 and was modified in 1992. Since then, major changes have been observed all over the world and in India. The education policy had to be modified to suit the emerging scenario," Prof Moodithaya stressed while addressing a gathering during the virtual orientation programme on NEP 2020 conducted by The Institution Innovation Council of Nitte (Deemed to be University) on Wednesday.

Empowering talent from different educational institutions is the soul of NEP, he said. “By 2025, one-fifth of the world’s working population will be Indians and one out of every four graduates coming out of the universities will be an Indian. By 2030, there will be over 950 million internet users in India. By 2035, India will be the third-largest economy of the world. By 2050, India will be the second-largest economy in the world. Quality higher education is key to live upto these expectations,” he stressed.

Vice-Chancellor, Nitte (DU) Prof Satheesh Kumar Bhandary said that ‘innovation is the need of the hour.' "National Education Policy is giving us a strong platform to conduct more research activities," he stressed.