One dead, two injured at construction site

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 29 2022, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 23:32 ist

A youth died and two others sustained injuries when a concrete slab of an under-construction building collapsed near Urwa Marigudi.

The deceased youth was identified as Salim Sheikh who had come to the building seeking work. The injured labourers were identified as Hanumantha and Kiran.

Though they were rushed to a hospital, Salim failed to respond to the treatment and died.

The house of Ranganath Sharma was being constructed under the guidance of contractor Mahesh Kamath.

Urwa police have registered a case. The builder was accused of not providing safety equipment like helmets, jackets and safety belts to the labourers at the site.

The lack of safety measures at the site is said to have led to the collapse of a concrete slab.

