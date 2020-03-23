Panic after woman who returned from foreign gets cold, fever in Mangaluru

A woman, who had returned to her native place from a foreign country, and has been suffering from fever and cold, created tension at Thokkottu on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The health officials from Ullal PHC traced her, provided medicines and asked her to remain quarantined at home.

The woman's mother, who had come to a grocery shop near Thokkottu, had informed the shopkeeper that her daughter, who had returned from abroad, was suffering from fever.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The alert shopkeeper, understanding the gravity of the situation, informed ZP Standing Committee on Health and Education President Dhanalakshmi Gatti, who in turn brought the issue to the notice of health officials.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The health officials rushed to her house and diagnosed her. The officials have directed her to remain quarantined at home and asked her to keep in touch with the helpline.