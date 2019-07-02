Panic strikes Gowdanahalli, Ambale villagers

Many people have been affected by fever, shivering, headache and body ache in Gowdanahalli of Chikkamagaluru from the last two weeks.

Unhygienic conditions exist in the area and people have been visiting the hospital frequently.

Many patients said that they have been getting fever and body ache repeatedly. Increase in the population of mosquitoes owing to stagnant water is the reason, according to the health workers.

The stormwater drains are filled with silt and in many places, the gutters are blocked.

Following the breakout of fever, a temporary clinic has been opened in the government school in the village. The clinic will be open from 2 pm to 5 pm. About 30 to 40 patients visit the hospital every day to avail treatment. Several others are admitted to the district hospital and private hospitals.

A medical staff member said that two of the patients who were diagnosed with Dengue have recovered. Two others were diagnosed with Chikungunya.

“Four to five new cases of fever are found each day. Doctors have been visiting the village. Medicines and injections are provided to the patients. Serious cases are referred to the district hospital,” added the staff member.

Venkatesh, a resident said that while he is recovering, his 12-year-old daughter was affected by fever. The entire village is under panic attack.

Sannamma, an 85-year-old woman, said she has complaints of fever, giddiness, swelling in the legs and body ache. She has been finding it very difficult as she has no one to care for her. Sannamma availed injection and medicine at the temporary clinic.

Villager Manjunath said that the drinking water supplied by the gram panchayat in the village, once in 10 days, is not fit for consumption. Fluoride content is found in the water.

Many villagers in Ambale too have fallen ill. Ambale is closer to Gowdanahalli village. There has been an increase in the number of patients in the Ayush clinic in the village.

Some have been availing treatment in hospitals in Chikkamagaluru and Hiremagaluru. Dr Shobha from an Ayurveda hospital in Ambale village said that the hospital is getting more than 50 cases of fever and body ache for a week now. Many are treated for viral fever and some are admitted.

Zilla Panchayat CEO S Ashwati said that measures will be taken to clean the drains in the villages.

Ambale Gram Panchayat development officer Shanti said that fogging is being done in the village.

Awareness will be created among people towards maintaining cleanliness and hygiene, she added.