‘PM suggested sun rays should fall on idol of Lord Rama in Ayodhya’

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami, who is also a trustee in the 15-member Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested designing Ram Mandir in such a manner that sun rays fell on the idol of Lord Rama on the day of Ram Navami.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has been entrusted with the task to work on it. Modi also suggested to work on giving a 3D feeling for the devotees while offering prayers in front of the idol of Lord Rama at the Mandir. The 3D work has been entrusted to Department and Science and Technology, seer added.

Swami said that the carrying capacity test of the land, where the Ram Mandir is being built, is being carried out by digging up to a depth of 200 ft. The seer, who had visited Ayodhya recently, said that the work on levelling land had been taken up.

The old buildings have been cleared. The pillars, readied for construction of the Mandir, is being shifted to the construction site.

The work on the Mandir is jointly taken up by L&T and Tata company. A team of vedic sculptors will be empanelled to solicit advice on the Ram Mandir work. “We have suggested names of Krishnaraj Tantri and Gundibail Subrahmanya Bhat from this area,” the seer explained.

The drive to raise funds for the construction of Ram Mandir will begin from January 15.

The volunteers will visit houses to raise funds by giving receipts. The preparations for launching the fund drive has begun. The Trust has decided to increase the plinth area of temple. It may take three-and-a-half years to complete the work on the Mandir once the work begins, he said.

“Ram Mandir is not only a construction of the temple, but also a revival of culture of the land,” he stressed.