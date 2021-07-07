RTO warns of seizure of vehicles

Udupi RTO J P Gangadhar has warned of seizing the vehicles that ply without a license and which fail to adhere to the time schedule.

The private bus, KSRTC bus and maxicab drivers and conductors should get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19. It is mandatory to wear a mask while driving vehicles. Action will be taken against those who fail to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour, said the RTO.

The vehicle registration number plate should not have any logo or name of the organisation. A fine will be imposed for any loopholes in the registration name plate, he added.