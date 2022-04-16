Safety back in focus as visitors throng beaches

The long stretch of sandy beaches in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts offers a panoramic view of the Arabian sea.

With a decline in Covid-19 cases and holidays declared for schoolchildren, the number of visitors to the beaches has increased.

However, three students of Mangalam Engineering College in Kottayam in Kerala drowned in the sea near St Mary’s Island on April 7 and two young women lost their lives at a beach in Surathkal on April 10.

The drowning incidents yet again highlight the problem of visitors throwing caution to the wind.

The engineering students ignored the warnings signboards installed in the vicinity and had entered the danger zone to take a selfie which eventually took their lives at St Mary’s Island.

Dakshina Kannada Tourism Department Deputy Director Manikya, while elaborating on the precautionary measures, says that home guards have been patrolling beaches.

In addition, there are lifeguards at Tannirbavi, Panambur and Someshwara-Bettampady beaches. On many occasions, visitors invite trouble by not listening to the warnings of lifeguards and local fishermen, he said.

“We had written to the government on imparting life-saving skills to home guards posted at the beaches,” said Manikya.

Warning boards have also been installed on beaches, he added.

Yathish Baikampady, former CEO of Panambur Beach Tourism Development Project, who was involved with the Panambur beach development for 12 years, says, “Many youth are unaware of the strong rip currents. The visitors need to be cautious. Awareness among people is needed. There were many instances of lifeguards getting thrashed for stopping visitors from entering water due to strong currents.”

“Visitors to the beaches should not ignore the advice of local fishermen and swimmers before venturing into the water. Swimming should be taught as a life skill from a young age,” he stressed.

Baikampady recollected how he and his team had ensured zero deaths at Panambur Beach when PBTDP was managing the beach.

Prior to 2008, the average number of deaths was 15 drownings per year, he said.

“We had saved over 300 lives at the beach,” Baikampady recollected.

Officials should dedicate a place for ‘pinda pradhana’ and the ritual needs monitoring to ensure that they are held with utmost safety.

In Ullal, Shivaji Eeajugarara Jeevarakshana Sangha has been playing an important role in rescuing those drowning in the sea for many years.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma M Rao says measures are in place to ensure the safety of visitors at both Malpe Beach, St Mary’s Island and other beaches in the district.

Six lifeguards are being pressed into service in Malpe and four at St Mary’s Island. All safety equipment is in place. The danger zones are constantly monitored by these lifeguards, he said.

Safe swimming zones have been identified in Malpe and visitors are welcome to swim there under the watchful eyes of the lifeguards. Life jackets are rented for nominal fees ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per hour, he added.

The 500 meters stretch on the western side of St Mary’s Island is completely fenced. As a result of the repeated impact of waves, these boulders are extremely slippery. The eastern side of the island is safe and secure. A large number of signboards with cautions and flags will be placed throughout the area shortly, said Kurma Rao.

MLC Manjunath Bhandari has written to the chief minister to provide life-saving equipment to prevent disasters along beaches of the coastal regions.

He said though many tourists and students visit beaches, especially during the holidays, there is a lack of life-saving equipment on these beaches. Lifeguards should be appointed at all the beaches.

He also urged the government to instal iron barrier fences in sensitive areas along the coastline and increase coast guard patrolling.