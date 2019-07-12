‘Sex ratio in Dakshina Kannada is alarming’

District Health officer (DHO) Dr Ramakrishna Rao stressed on the need to achieve a balance in sex ratio in the district.

Dr Rao was delivering the keynote address during the World Population Day programme observed by the district administration at Ravindra Kala Bhavan of University College on Thursday.

The DHO said the imbalance in sex ratio in children between zero and six years was worrying. “In Dakshina Kannada, the ratio of boys and girls within the age group of zero to six is 1000: 947, while that of the adults is 1000: 1020,” he pointed out.

“In Dakshina Kannada, the maternity mortality rate is 54 per one lakh women per year whereas the infant mortality rate is less than 12% as per the recent data. It is estimated that if the population of India increases in the current rate, we will beat China in the next eight to 10 years. Family planning is the major step to achieve family welfare,” he advised.

‘Record ratio’

Dr R Selvamani, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer, inaugurating the programme, said that in order to create awareness on the need for a healthy sex ratio, the ratio of newborn boys and girls should be recorded by every gram panchayat. The data needs to be displayed in the respective gram panchayat offices, he added.

Stressing on protection of girl children, he reminded that the ‘Beti Bachao – Beti Padhao’ programme of the Central government is aimed at providing education to girl children.

Prizes were distributed to health workers on the occasion. University College, Hampankatta, Principal Dr Uday Kumar B A presided over the programme.