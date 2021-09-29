‘Short films should propagate social messages’

Short films ‘Kodi Mova’ and ‘Nambike’, which won the first and second prizes in the short film competition, organised by Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy, were screened at Patrika Bhavan in Madikeri recently.

The programme was held under the aegis of the Kodagu Press Club.

The short film ‘Kodi Mova’ is directed and produced by Gopal Somaiah and ‘Nambike’ is directed and produced by Bollajira B Ayyappa.

Actor Roopesh Nanaiah said that even though the short films are made with less budget and are of less duration, their message can be equally strong as those of the mainstream films.

“Generally, people watch movies for entertainment. However, most of the movies that we watch are eventually forgotten. The movies that we remember forever have a good social message in them,” he said and stressed that the short films too, should propagate social messages.

He appreciated both the award-winning short films and said more focus should be given to the technical aspects.

Actor Neravanda Umesh felt that all the entries to the short film festival should have been screened.

The competition should be held every year so that the talents get opportunities, he said.

Kodagu Press Club president Ajjamada Ramesh Kuttappa was present.