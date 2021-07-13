Show-cause notices served to private hospitals for overcharging: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that show-cause notices had been served to a few private hospitals following complaints of overcharging for treating Covid-19 patients.

He was speaking during the quarterly review meeting of Karnataka Development Programmes (KDP) chaired by District In-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

MLC S L Bhoje Gowda alleged that a few private hospitals had charged more than the fee prescribed by state government for treating the patients. As a result, the patients’ families are in distress, he added.

The DC, in his reply, said that eight medical colleges and 60 private hospitals had treated Covid patients during the second wave of the pandemic.

The district administration had appointed nodal officers and Arogya Mitras to help the patients. A district-level redressal committee had voluntarily visited 17 private hospitals and had verified bills of 2,802 cases. Overcharging for treatment was found in 66 cases and show-cause notices have been served to such hospitals. The issue will be probed and excess charges collected will be refunded, Rajendra added.

Need to check crowding

The DC said that there was a need to check crowding of people in places of worship. The Covid positivity rate has increased to 2.89 per cent from 1.75 per cent. The neigbouring Udupi district has 4 per cent of positivity rate while Kasaragod has 12 per cent.

Several patients from outside the district are arriving in Mangaluru for treatment of black fungus infection. There is a need to check the influx of devotees to the temples during weekends and public holidays. There is again a fear of pandemic resurfacing and lockdown may be necessiated, he added.

As festivals like 'Ganesh Chathurthi' and 'Krishna Janmashtami' are fast approaching, the district administration should issue guidelines for the same, said MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor.

Poojary said that a decision would be taken for convening a meeting within a week.

Management of garbage

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Kumar said that out of 223 gram panchayats, garbage is collected from households in 71 GPs and the trash is brought to 'Swaccha Sankeerna' unit for disposal.

It has been decided to entrust the work of management of garbage in gram panchayats to Sthree Shakthi groups. Accordingly, five Sthree Shakthi groups in a taluk will be selected in the first phase.

The minister directed officials to ensure that there was no delay in clearing the files.

Padumale development

Expressing displeasure at the delay in development of Padumale, the birthplace of warrior brothers Koti-Chennaya, MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor said that Rs two crore had been released for the purpose five years ago.

MLA U T Khader said that no measures had been taken to construct Abbakka Bhavana in spite of the release of Rs 8 crore.

The minister also sought detailed report on Gomala land within 10 days. The state government has decided to set up 'gaushala' in all taluks and districts. Accordingly, 103.34 acres of land have been identified at Koila in Kadaba taluk.