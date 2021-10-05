The traders have urged authorities to suspend one-way traffic in Gonikoppa in the interest of the traders and consumers.

Speaking at a meeting chaired by MLA K G Bopaiah, local chamber of commerce president Sunil Madappa said that owing to the one-way traffic, the poor street vendors are affected.

The business activities are carried out only on Bypass Road. Owing to lack of facilities for parking vehicles, the business is dull on the main road. Hence, the one-way traffic system should be suspended, he said.

He said if drain works are completed on either side of the main road, then vehicles can be parked beside the road. The private buildings and complexes should also provide parking space for vehicles.

Only after all the basic facilities are improved can one-way traffic can be introduced, said the MLA.

The local Gram Panchayat should mull over collecting parking fees from vehicles after providing a suitable parking area, he advised.

The MLA directed the PWD to asphalt the road.