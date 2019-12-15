SWM units: MCC issues notices to bulk waste generators

The bulk waste generators in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) jurisdiction were asked to set up solid waste management (SWM) units on their premises by October 31. However, many have sought time to do so.

All bulk waste generators have responded to MCC’s call to mandatorily own SWM units and process wet waste generated. But they have sought time to implement it said MCC officials.

“We have been receiving at least 20 to 30 calls daily seeking details on various models of SWM units from apartment owners, hotels and catering owners. The response has been good. A few have already implemented SWMs in their apartments. The Hotel Owners’ Association has promised to come out with a SWM unit and sought land to set it up,” said Environmental Engineer Madhu S Manohar to DH.

The Central government had directed all urban local bodies to effectively implement Solid Waste Management Rules (SWM), 2016. The National Green Tribunal, expressing displeasure, had directed the chief secretary to appear before them once in three months to elaborate on measures taken to implement SWM Rules.

Even the state government has been seriously monitoring the implementation, said, officials.

The MCC has already served notices to all the bulk waste generators who have failed to implement SWM. As per NGT guidelines, hotels, bars, wedding halls, catering units, chicken stalls, apartments, small industries, hostels, paying guest accommodations and educational institutions have to manage the wet waste on their own.

MCC Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanady had convened meetings with the bulk waste generators to ensure that waste is managed scientifically. The owners were also explained on a few models of solid waste management units.

Some apartments have started using fibre bins based on the pot composting model initiated by Ramakrishna Mission in Mangaluru to process wet waste. An apartment in Derebail has installed an organic converter to process wet waste, MCC sources said.

Madhu Manohar said, ‘’St Aloysius Institutions has come up with a concept of zero-waste on campus. About 1.2 tonnes of wet waste is generated on their campus. Steps have been taken to process it scientifically. MCC has been creating awareness”.