Three-day Satyajit Ray film festival from March 17

The three-day Satyajit Ray film festival will be inaugurated by renowned filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli on March 17. The fest will be held till March 19.

The film festival, which commemorates the birth centenary of master filmmaker Satyajit Ray, is being organized by Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, MAHE, Manipal.

The inauguration and all the screenings will be held in the auditorium of the planetarium complex, MAHE.

MAHE Pro-Chancellor Dr H S Ballal will preside over the inauguration. Vice-Chancellor, Lt Gen Dr M D Venkatesh, will be the chief guest.

The keynote address will be delivered by Girish Kasaravalli on Satyajit Ray. This will be followed by a screening of the opening film ‘Pather Panchali’.

The second day begins with a screening of the documentary film on Rabindranath Tagore made by Ray.

This will be followed by an interaction with Girish Kasaravalli on his films, other films and filmmakers. The films to be screened on that day are ‘Kanchenjungh’, ‘Mahanagar’ and ‘Ghare-Baire’.

The third day will begin with Kasaravalli’s special talk on ‘Glimpses of World Cinema’ to be followed by the valedictory.

The last film to be screened that day is ‘Agantuk’.