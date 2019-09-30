Tourists spots to get special guides: C T Ravi

The Department of Tourism will think on posting guides at tourist sports across Karnataka to communicate with hearing and speech impaired children through sign language, Minister for Tourism C T Ravi has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating an international convention of the hearing and speech impaired organised by Anam Prem Samaj Seva Sanstha, under the aegis of Helen Keller Institute of Deaf and Blind at Sangha Nikethan on Monday. “There has been no such facility for specially abled children in the state and the government would take up the initiative as these children can achieve big, with the encouragement of society,” he said.

Around 100 children from various schools in Kanpur, Surat, Bhavnagar, Amritsar and also from Sri Lanka, participated in the three-day conference.

Drawing, mono-acting and dance competitions will be conducted for them. Workshops on animation, clay modelling and jewellery making will be organised. There will be a site-seeing programme for children to various tourist spots in Mangaluru.

Helen Keller Institute for Deaf and Blind CEO and Anam Prem Samaj Seva Sanstha senior member Yogesh Desai and Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath were present.