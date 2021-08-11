Town Panchayat negligent on waste management

Even though the monsoon season is nearing its end, the Town Panchayat of Somwarpet has not made any arrangements for proper stormwater drains in the town.

The shrubs on the roadside have not been cleared. As a result, rainwater has been flowing on the road.

The issue of waste management looms large in the panchayat limits. The waste is seen dumped on the roadsides.

The civic workers of the panchayat have been cleaning the road once in two months.

Even though the officials say that there are 10 civic workers and three other workers to carry out waste collection through vehicles, the residents say that other than the main roads, the workers are not seen in other places.

Some people said that on Mahila Samaja Road, Shivaji Road, Ventakeshwara block and other localities, roadsides were covered with shrubs many months ago.

The civic staff clear the shrubs very rarely. This has been causing difficulty to move on the road during the night. When two-wheelers travel on the road, the shrubs block their faces, said, Madhu P, a resident.

In some areas, there is a serious problem with street lights as well.

Many years have passed since land at Sangayyanapura was purchased by the Town Panchayat towards waste management. But, the land has not been utilised for the purpose, even to this day.

Two sheds were built near the market in Somwarpet, to collect dry waste and wet waste. But, the panchayat workers, instead of dumping waste in the sheds, are dumping it outside.

The vendors in the market complain that the stench from the waste is unbearable during the rainy season.

Jaya Karnataka Sanghatane Taluk president Suresh Shetty said that the first preference is being given for waste management in all other local bodies. But, Somwarpet Town Panchayat is an exception, he said.

“A permanent project should be implemented for waste management,” he added.

‘To be implemented’

Somwarpet Town Panchayat chief officer Nachappa said that land has been reserved by the TP for a state-of-the-art waste management unit.

A protective wall and a shed have been built at a cost of Rs 65 lakh. Machines meant for waste segregation and management will be installed in the days to come, he added.