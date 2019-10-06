Tulu inscription unearthed in Belthangady village

A stone inscription in Tulu was discovered at Sri Balasubrahmanya Temple in Icchuru near Ilanthila village in Belthangady taluk.

According to SDM Samskrithi Samshodhana Kendra Director Dr S R Vignaraja and expert on stone inscriptions Dr Y Umanath Shenoy, the inscription was inside a temple room for the past 36 years.

The inscription is 37 inch tall and 13 inch wide. It has eight lines of writings and is said that inscription was written by Vasappa of Maachaara community.

Lord Subrahmanya has been termed ‘Udakamani’ in the inscription.