Unscientific waste disposal: GP to impose hefty fine

The Gram Panchayat has begun imposing hefty fines on people who dispose waste on the banks of River Cauvery at Cheriyaparambu.

The residents have been venting their anger against those who have been dumping huge amounts of waste at Cheriyaparambu. The unscientific disposal of waste has continued in spite of the respective panchayats issuing warning to the violators.

Chondakki, the Napoklu Gram Panchayat Development Officer; Kaleyanda Saba Timmaiah, vice president of the Panchayat; and the concerned personnel from the Panchayat conducted a raid when the staff of a homestay in Madikeri were dumping waste.

A complaint was submitted by the Panchayat authorities at the Napoklu police station. The violators were made to reload the waste into their vehicle and carry it back to the homestay. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed on the homestay

owner.

In another case, a fine of Rs 2,000 has been levied on a poultry in Napoklu town.

The Gram Panchayat has been carrying out awareness programmes on the scientific disposal of waste. CCTV cameras have been installed in the place. Disciplinary action will be initiated against the violators, Chondakki said.