Uphill task for coffee land to retain green status

As many people from Kodagu, who had gone to work in other states, are returning to their native places, the district administration has the challenge to retain the green status of the district with regard to COVID-19 situation.

People, who returned from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, are quarantined in government hostels. The quarantined people are complaining that there are swarms of mosquitoes in the hostels and there is no facility of separate toilets with proper water supply.

“The staff in the hostels are treating us as if we are some criminals,” the people said and urged the district administration to put them under home quarantine.

In reply, the district administration has stated that those who cannot stay in the hostels may stay in hotels. However, the expenses should be borne by the people themselves.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the people returning from Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan, which are the high-risk COVID-19 states, are being subjected to institutional quarantine. The choice to stay in the government hostels or in hotels is left to the people. As per the government regulations, people returning from other states are required to be quarantined for 14 days. Food and accommodation will be provided free of charge. Throat swab samples will be collected from them on the 14th day and will be sent for lab tests. Quarantined people should avoid public contact until the arrival of the reports.

Annies meanwhile said that all necessary facilities were made at the quarantine centres. Separate rooms and toilets cannot be provided. It is ensured that the hygiene is maintained and good quality food is supplied. A limited number of people are accommodated in the centre. People should cooperate.

The district administration has meanwhile warned of initiating strict legal action against the plantation owners who are forcing their workers to move out of the district. Also, action will be taken against those who have been coming to Kodagu through interior roads.

Migrant workers from states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who are stranded in Kodagu, are convinced to stay in the district. However, those who want to go to their places at any cost may enrol themselves in Seva Sindhu website of the Karnataka government.