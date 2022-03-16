Vaccination for children aged 12 to 14 years begins

Vaccination for children aged 12 to 14 years begins

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 16 2022, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 23:52 ist
Children aged 12 to 14 years are administered the Corbevax vaccine at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

Children aged 12 to 14 years were administered the Corbevax vaccine on Wednesday.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V inaugurated the drive and said that as per the government’s directions, the Corbevax vaccine for the age group of  12-14 years had begun. The health department has made preparations for administering vaccines to 73,365 students in the said age group.

About 92% of the beneficiaries had availed of the second dose of vaccines in the district. All those who are eligible for a second dose should get themselves vaccinated, he said.

Many districts have already completed 100% target in second dose vaccination. The administering of booster dose for all those above 60 years old and health workers is in progress. About 85% of beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 have been administered vaccines, he added.

The vaccination drive was initiated by administering vaccines to 20 students of Ganapathi High School.

“The children will be administered the vaccines in schools shortly. Later, the drive will be held in PHCs, community health centres and taluk hospitals,” Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) Officer Dr Rajesh said. 

Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer (DHO) Kishore Kumar, ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Kumar and others were present.

