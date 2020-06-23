Vandana award for Vinay Hegde

Eminent educationist, industrialist and chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) Vinay Hegde has been chosen for the Rotary annual state-level 'Vandana Award – 2020'.

The award is jointly instituted by Rotary Club of Mangalore Central and Rotaract Club of Mangalore City.

The award will be conferred at a function to be held at Hotel Ocean Pearl in Mangaluru on June 27 and will be attended by Minister for Port and Fisheries Kota Srinivas Poojary.

President of Rotary Club of Mangalore Central Dr Jayaprakash Poonja will preside over the function.