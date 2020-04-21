Video making competition during lockdown

Nitte (Deemed to be University) will organise a video making competition to help people to shed their fear about Covid-19 pandemic.

Best of the video will be awarded a cash prize along with a certificate of appreciation.

The theme for the video is to encourage people to report to govt designated 'Fever Clinic’ about fever, dry cough, tiredness and shortness of breath.

The last date for submission of the video is April 22.

The video should be in mp4 with h-360, w-640 format. The duration of the video is three minutes. The video should be shared in googlelink drive to it@nitte.edu.in.

Nitte reserves the right to use any of the videos submitted.