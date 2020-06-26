Violation of home quarantine guidelines: 54 cases booked

Cases have been booked against 54 persons for violating quarantine guidelines.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said as the 54 persons were found loitering outside their houses and had violated the guidelines, cases were registered against them in jurisdictional police stations.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

Of the 54 cases, 10 are in Puttur and the remaining are in Mangaluru taluk. She said that quarantine is being strictly implemented in the district. The officials were keeping a tab on all those who were in-home quarantine. Even the neighbours were asked to keep an eye on those who are home quarantined.

She said Dakshina Kannada district tops in the state in monitoring that in-home quarantine.

Cases will be booked against those who violate guidelines, she warned.