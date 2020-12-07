Youth, homestay owner taken to task for dumping waste

Youth, homestay owner taken to task for dumping waste

Kadagadalu Panchayat former president and social worker Madetira Thimmaiah took a youth to task for dumping vegetable and plastic waste from a homestay onto a culvert.

Thimmaiah stopped the youth who was on a two-wheeler and took him to the task.

Later, when the youth informed them that a homestay owner had asked him to dump the waste, Thimmaiah called the homestay owner to the spot.

The homestay owner, who is also the headmistress at a private school in Madikeri, arrived at the spot. She was also taken to task by Thimmaiah, District Homestay Owners' Association president Ananthashayana, Putharira Pappu Thimmaiah, Kadagadalu Panchayat PDO Devika and secretary Kumaraswamy.

The panchayat slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 for dumping waste.

