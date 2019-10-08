Many worlds of one state unveil at Jamboo Savari

Dasara, the 10-day Naada Habba (state festival), ended on a happy note, with the successful conduct of Jamboo Savari here on Tuesday. Arjuna, the 60-year-old elephant, painted and caparisoned tastefully, carried the famed 750-kg Golden Howdah, in which an idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari was placed.

Members of Mahisha Dasara Committee, who had warned of holding demonstrations against not being allowed to celebrate Mahisha Dasara, withdrew it, to avoid inconvenience to people. As it rained on Monday night, the climate was clear and pleasant. While seating arrangement was made for 28,000 people on the Palace premises, over 2 lakh people had gathered on both sides of Rajamarga, the path of the Jamboo Savari.

Governor Vajubhai R Vala received the guard of honour during the torchlight parade at Bannimantap Grounds, the culmination of the festival, in the evening. While the police personnel and other security agencies performed tent-pegging and horse jumping, defence personnel performed motorcycle stunts. There was pyrotechnics, a colourful display of lights, instead of firecrackers. Seating arrangements were made for 32,000 people.

Thousands of people witnessed the Jamboo Savari, on the Mysuru Palace premises as well as on the Rajamarga. The 5-km procession of the Golden Howdah, accompanied by tableaux, folk troupes and security contingents, started with the Nandi Dhwaja Puja by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and culminated at Bannimantap.

The chief minister, accompanied by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile royal family, V Somanna, district incharge minister, Mayor Pushpalatha Jaganath, Police Commissioner K T Balakrishna and Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar offered floral tributes to the idol of Chamundeshwari.

Besides depicting the art, culture, heritage, specialities of the districts, the tableaux highlighted the policies and achievements of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. The procession on the Rajamarga reached Bannimantap via Chamaraja Circle, Albert Victor Road, KR Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Bamboo Bazaar and Highway Circle, covering a distance of 5 km. There were 38 tableaux of various zilla panchayats and government departments and 39 folk art troupes, comprising 2,500 artistes.

Jamboo Savari is a continuation of the tradition of the Wadiyar kings, who ruled over the 15 districts of present Karnataka, under the erstwhile Mysuru state. Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the 25th king of the Yadu dynasty, was the last maharaja to take part the Jamboo Savari, seated in the Golden Howdah in 1969. The state government started the celebration, owing to people’s demand, in 1975. The government continued the tradition of people’s Dasara, conducted from 1970 to 1974, of placing the idol of Chamundeshwari in the howdah.

The people who had descended on the city for the last leg of Dasara, Vijayadashami, included foreign tourists, visitors from neighbouring states and districts and also devotees from neighbouring taluks and districts. Over the past nine days, various entertainment, adventure and education programmes were held in various venues.

The illumination of the Palace and the city will extend up to October 17, when Chamundeshwari Teppothsava is held atop the Chamundi Hill. Food Mela will be held up to Friday, while cultural events will continue at a few venues up to the weekend.