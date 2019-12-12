Maski polls: Turvihal seeks to withdraw his plea

BJP leader and petitioner Basanagouda Turvihal on Thursday submitted an affidavit before the Karnataka High Court withdrawing his election petition against Maski disqualified MLA Pratapagouda Patil.

He had filed an election petition before the high court on June 26, 2018 on the grounds of double voting, fake votes and corrupt practice by the disqualified MLA and his followers.

Turvihal submitted an affidavit before the court stating that, since Patil, whose election he had challenged, has been declared disqualified MLA by the Assembly Speaker and the same was upheld by the Supreme Court, his petition may be dropped.

He further stated that he had sought for re-election and since the disqualification calls for re-election, his petition had become infructuous. The fate of bypolls to Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency is likely to be decided next week as the high court will hear the interim application filed

by BJP leader and defeated candidate Muniraju

Gowda, against disqualified MLA Munirathna on Dec 18.