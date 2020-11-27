Mount pressure on Centre for funds, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tells MPs

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa requested BJP MPs to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking additional funds for projects in Karnataka, here on Friday.

Progress of various central government projects being implemented in Karnataka was also reviewed during the meeting of MPs that Yediyurappa chaired.

Speaking to DH, Bagalkot MP P C Gaddigoudar said that Yediyurappa urged the MPs to petition the Centre seeking funds for developmental activities in Karnataka. “He recalled his efforts to get more funds from the Centre and requested us to pile pressure on Union Ministers for the purpose,” he said.

Sources said that the government also sought advice for the list of projects required in Karnataka, so as to send a memorandum to the Centre ahead of the next budget.