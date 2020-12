The Champa Shasti festival was observed with religious fervour across Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar district, on Sunday.

A few villages in Chamarajanagar district observe a unique custom during the Shashti festival by offering fowls and its blood to the anthills. It is believed that by observing the practice, they will not be disturbed by snakes and also be freed of flaws in their horoscopes. The villagers have been following the custom for several decades.