Covid-19 claims lives of two Mysuru City Corporation employees

Two employees of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) died due to Covid-19, on Thursday.
MCC driver Satish and Jedhar Ananthu were the two employees who were undergoing treatment at a hospital and later succumbed to the disease, according to sources.
Also Read | Mysuru Mayor Rukmini Madegowda tests positive for Covid-19
Afer Mayor Rukmini Madegowda and a few corporators tested positive for Covid-19, a few days ago, all of the civic body's employees were subjected to the Covid test and 40% of the employees had tested positive for the infection.
