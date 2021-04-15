Covid-19 claims lives of two MCC employees

Covid-19 claims lives of two Mysuru City Corporation employees

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
Two employees of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) died due to Covid-19, on Thursday.

MCC driver Satish and Jedhar Ananthu were the two employees who were undergoing treatment at a hospital and later succumbed to the disease, according to sources.

Afer Mayor Rukmini Madegowda and a few corporators tested positive for Covid-19,  a few days ago, all of the civic body's employees were subjected to the Covid test and 40% of the employees had tested positive for the infection.

