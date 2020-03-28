COVID-19: Over 1,000 people in home quarantine in Mysuru

COVID-19: Over 1k people in home quarantine in Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 28 2020, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 13:27 ist
As many as 1,192 persons are under home quarantine in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and three are isolated in the district hospitals, as on Saturday.

As per the communication released by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, a total of 1,832 persons were observed till the date. Among them, 637 successfully completed 14 days of home quarantine.

The authorities have tested a total of 68 samples. While three tested positive, one rejected and remaining 65 tested negative.

The DC appealed the people who have returned from COVID-19 affected countries or who has been in personal contact with such person to remain in home isolation for 14 days. He also urged to maintain personal hygiene, frequent hand wash with soap and water or hand sanitiser and suggested to avoid social gathering

