Four arrested for trespassing, poaching in forest area

Ranji

Ranjith K V
DHNS,
  • Mar 28 2020, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 19:22 ist
Poachers with Forest department officials, at Bandipur National Park, on Saturday.

The officials of the Forest department arrested four persons for trespassing and poaching at Gundre Forest Range in Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Saturday.

The forest officials team, led by Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director T Balachandra, arrested the accused Venkategowda, Mahadevappa, Puttaswamy Nayaka and Ganesh. Another accused Maachi is absconding.

The poaching came to light when the director was going through the pictures captured by camera traps. The movement of the poachers, holding guns were captured in the camera trap, said the director.

The accused were presented before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

