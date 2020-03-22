Hassan, Mandya, Chamarajnagar remain deserted on Janta Curfew

The Janata Curfew evoked a good response in Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts on Sunday.

All shops, hotels, petrol bunks were closed in Hassan with people remaining indoors.

In Chamarajanagar, the shops which were open till 8 AM were shuttered later. Besides a few autorickshaws that waited at the stands in case of an emergency, everything remained closed.

Streets in Mandya also wore a deserted look with people observing the self-imposed curfew. Hotels on the highway near the Maddur bus stand were closed following the Deputy Commissioner's orders two days ago.