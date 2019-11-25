Hunsur voters take Vishwanath to task for joining BJP

A section of youths in Hunsur took to task BJP candidate A H Vishwanath, who is contesting in the Assembly bypolls to the seat, at Shravanahalli and other villages in Mysuru for joining the BJP.

Vishwanath, who elected on a JD(S) ticket in 2018 election, resigned and joined the BJP. The voters took him to task for resigning and also questioned why they should support him. The voters also questioned what moral right he has to contest in the bypolls.

The situation was not different at Kolaghatta village. The villagers alleged that Vishwanath did not even visit the region despite floods. They also accused him of greed for power. However, the police, who were on the spot controlled the voters.