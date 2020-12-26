MP blames Siddaramaiah over beef row

MP Pratap Simha slammed Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah for his comments that Kodavas eat beef. The MP urged him not to make lose remarks.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Simha said that instead of apologising, Siddaramaiah has claimed that his statements were misinterpreted. "Being a senior leader, Siddaramaiah should not make such lose comments. I don't know, why he is issuing such statements?" the MP asked.

He told Siddaramaiah, "It is not right to claim that all Kurubas eat beef, because you eat it. Some Kodavas known to you may eat beef, but, it is not right to say all Kodavas eat beef. Siddaramaiah may not have reverence for cows, but, lakhs of Hindus do. Hindus consider cow as second mother. Siddaramaiah should not hurt their sentiments."