Ramdas abstains from Dasara-related event

The resentment of BJP MLA S A Ramdas over the party continues. He stayed away from the welcoming ceremony of Dasara elephants at Mysuru Palace, on Monday.

It is said that Ramdas, a senior BJP MLA of the Mysuru region, is unhappy with the state government as he was not inducted into Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s cabinet. Except for ‘Gajapayana’, the journey of Dasara elephants from the forests to Mysuru, on August 22, Ramdas did not attend any Dasara-related events, including the preparatory meeting held in Mysuru, recently.

Ramdas was supposed to preside over the welcoming ceremony as Mysuru Palace comes under Krishnaraja Assembly segment, represented by him. His name was printed in the invitation card. But, he abstained.

District in-charge Minister V Somanna said that he tried calling Ramdas, but in vain. “I will be in Mysuru on August 29 and 30 and I will meet Ramdas. Dasara is a traditional event and celebrated once a year. Small issues will be resolved within us. We all are family members. I will make prompt attempts to convince him,” Somanna said.

Except BJP MLA L Nagendra and JD(S) MLA K Mahadevu and MP Pratap Simha, no other people’s representative was present. The names of all 11 MLAs of the district were mentioned on the invitation card. While BJP and Congress have three MLAs each, JD(S) has five, including A H Vishwanath, who has resigned as MLA, from the district.

“The government will get the opinion from all leaders for the celebrations. We will take all people’s representatives into confidence. The Chief Minister has directed to make the Dasara a grand success and has also given a free hand. CM Yediyurappa is for a traditional and significant Dasara,” Somanna said.

When asked about the formation of sub-committees, he said that he will camp in the city on August 29 and 30 and all works related to Dasara will be finalised.

Honours to Maharajas

Somanna said that Yediyurappa has directed to give importance to Mysuru Wadiyars and the officials are directed to take adequate measures.

“Dasara has a historical importance and the Maharajas’ contribution is immense. We need to introduce the Maharaja’s contributions to the next generation. This time, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s photograph was also printed on the welcome ceremony invitation,” he said.

Flood report

When asked about the Cabinet expansion and Deputy Chief Minister posts, Somanna said, the party high command and the CM will decide on it. “I am not much worried about it. We will work as per the party leaders’ advise. The CM has asked to submit a flood-related report and we will submit it soon,” he said.