Space crunch, vehicular density add to parking woes

With the density of vehicles in the city, increasing day by day, parking space has become a major problem not only at business centres but, also in residential areas.

The problem is rampant on major streets such as D Devaraj Urs Road, Kalidasa Road, Ashoka Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, near Devaraja Market near Mysuru Palace, and zoo.

In recent days, the parking problem exists in the residential areas as well, as a majority of the residents own at least one two-wheeler and a four-wheeler. Due to the lack of parking area, vehicle users park on the footpaths.

According to sources, 15,000 four-wheelers and 54,000 two-wheelers were added in the city in 2018. In addition, thousands of tourist vehicles come to the city round the year.

The visitors to the court complex park their vehicles on Krishnaraja Boulevard. Though parking facility is available on the court premises, the parking gets full in the morning itself. In addition, visitors to the Railway station and shopping complexes on JLB Road near RTO circle, too park their vehicles besides the streets.

As per norms, business establishments must provide parking space for their customers in the cellars. But, a majority of the complexes do not provide parking space.

Multi-level parking

Though the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the district administration have taken up multi-level parking projects at Town Hall and other places, a few years back, they are yet to complete.

Due to lack of parking space, pedestrians are forced to move on the road, as a majority of the footpaths are encroached by the vehicles. It is observed that accidents in which pedestrians are involved are on a rise from the last three years.

The City Traffic Police were lifting vehicles parked on unauthorised places, but, the police dropped the drive due to opposition from the people. Now, the police lock the wheels of the vehicles for parking at non-designated places. However, the people still oppose the move and demand sufficient parking space.

Uday Kumar, a resident of Jayalakshmipuram, said that his two-wheeler was locked by the police at KD Road recently. “The police must ensure parking space before taking action against illegal parking. No one will park their vehicle at non-designated areas, if sufficient space is available,” he said.

Venugopal, a regular visitor to D Devaraja Urs Road, said, “No parking space is available during peak hours and the visitors are forced to park their vehicles on the road, disturbing vehicular movement.”

The City Traffic Police monitor traffic are helpless in providing parking space. According to him, owners of business establishments park their vehicles throughout the day on D Devaraja Urs Road. The MCC must take measures to check them, he added.

He suggested for smart parking facility in the city. The parking facility in the city was not extended in recent years, as per need.

Santhepet bandh

Traders of Santepet in the city, staged a protest by closing their shops and demanded the City Police for relaxation from ‘no parking’ in the area. They submitted a memorandum to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) G N Mohan.

The traders claimed, as the police are not allowing to park goods vehicles near the shops, it has become a problem to load and unload goods. Due to a hike in the fine on parking at non-designated places, customers are not visiting the shops. With this, the traders are incurring huge losses, they said.

The ACP assured of resolving the issue and urged the traders to follow traffic regulations. “We will take necessary measures to solve the issue,” he said.