No pressure to step down from Karnataka CM's post: B S Yediyurappa

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday made clear that there was no political pressure on him to step down from the top post.

At the taluk-level BJP workers’ meeting at his home tur, Yediyurappa said he voluntarily quit the chief minister’s post to pave the way for other leaders to head the government.

He said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is giving importance to development and made an appeal to the people to extend co-operation to Bommai as they did for him.

Yediyurappa reiterated that he would tour the state after the Gowri-Ganesha festival with state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other leaders to achieve the ‘Mission 140’ in the next Legislative Assembly polls.

Referring to media reports, he said some newspapers reported that he alone would tour the state after Ganesha festival.

“It is not true as I will tour the state with other leaders. The tour is aimed at bringing BJP back to power in Karnataka in 2023 on its own without depending on others,” he

said.

Yediyurappa said the respective district in-charge ministers and legislators would also join him on his state-wide tour.

He exuded confidence that BJP would win around 130 to 140 seats in the next Assembly polls and the party would come back to power.

“You (workers) already know how BJP suffered setback by relying on others to come back to power,” he said.