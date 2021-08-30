Non-payment of dues: Cesc cuts power to 28 govt offices in Mysuru

The Chamundeswari Electricity Supply Corporation (Cesc) on Monday disconnected power supply to 28 government offices in Mysuru, including the deputy commissioner's office.

Cesc is yet to receive payment for the bills amounting to Rs 479 crore. This includes Rs 200 crore due from the government offices in Mysuru city and Rs 120 crore from the office of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam.

Despite issuing notices a number of times, the bills were not paid. Hence, the power was disconnected on Monday.

As the DC's office and a few other departments made partial payment, power was restored by evening.

Power was also restored to the offices of the deputy conservator of forests and the tahsildar as the officials sought time to pay the bills. The remaining offices are yet to get back the power supply, said sources.

This includes the sub-registrar's office, gram panchayat offices, PWD offices and Maharani's science college. This caused inconvenience to the public who visited these offices.

Citing helplessness, Cesc managing director Jayavibhavaswamy said, since Cesc had to pay Rs 900 crore to the Central grid, power was not supplied to it.

With Cesc slipping to 'B' grade, it is not possible to get loans from banks.

There was no option but to disconnect the power supply due to the pending dues. However, installations for drinking water supply, lift irrigation, hospitals, the police department and offices providing essential services have been spared, he said.