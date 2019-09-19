Notice issued to Zameer in IMA scam: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Karnataka High Court on Thursday that a notice has been issued to former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan in connection with I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam.

The CBI has filed an objection before the single bench of Justice K N Phaneendra, which is hearing the bail application filed by accused former BBMP corporator Saeed Mujahid and six others in multicrore IMA scam.

CBI advocate P Prasanna Kumar contended that the accused Mujahid was the main person who introduced many politicians to the owner of IMA company Mansoor Khan. Saeed was also a mediator between former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and Mansoor Khan for some dealings. If the court grants bail to the accused, it would affect the investigation, he said.

Kumar said another accused Nizamuddin was a director in various companies founded by Mansoor Khan. Nizamuddin had transferred money to many government officials in the case. Other accused, who are in the custody, are involved in illegal activities in the scam, he contended.

The petitioners' advocate submitted that the SIT had interrogated the all accused after the arrest and handing over the investigation, the CBI also filed its first charge sheet in the case. As the authorities have completed the interrogation of the accused, bail could given by imposing some conditions, he said.

After hearing the argument from both sides, the bench reserved the order.