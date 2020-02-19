Poem against NRC: Gangavathi court grants bail to writer, scribe

The civil judge court in Gangavathi in Koppal district on Wednesday granted bail to poet Siraj Bisaralli and scribe H V Rajabhakshi who were arrested in connection with a poem with critical comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Register of Citizens.

The Gangavathi police had registered case after Bisaralli read out his poem at Anegundi Utsav. Rajabhakshi had published the poem in social media. They were at large and surrendered before the court on Tuesday.

The counsels for Bisaralli argued that reading out a poem was an integral part of freedom of expression and therefore nothing wrong had been committed by Bisarahalli.

The court ordered the release of the two on the execution of a personal bond of Rs 50,000.