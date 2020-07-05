Primary contacts, ILI, SARI cases major contributors to Covid-19 spike in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

Initially, those with international and interstate travel history contributed to the spike of coronavirus cases in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada. However, in the past 13 days (June 21 to July 3), it is the primary and secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients, Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) cases that are contributing to the total Covid-19 infections in the district.

From June 21 to July 3, 165 ILI and SARI cases were infected with Covid-19 in the district. A total of 594 Covid-19 infections had been confirmed during the period and 433 cases among them were related to the ILI and SARI.

As many as 180 cases reported were primary and secondary contacts of those already infected during the said period.

The contact tracing of 28 persons, who tested positive for Covid-19 during random sample testing in Ullal, is also underway, according to the statistics furnished by the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

Initially, Covid-19 cases were fewer in Dakshina Kannada. From March 23 to April 5, only 12 cases were reported and 11 among them had international travel history. There was a sudden rise in the cases in the district in the month of June.

Community transmission

Looking at the SARI, ILI and contact tracing of cases related to Covid-19, a senior doctor suspected community spread of the infection in the district. Of the 380 random samples collected in the Ullal area, 29 have tested positive (7.63%), said sources.

Random samples were collected from 170 people in a camp held near Ullal CMC, 130 at Kodi and 80 at Mastikatte Azad Nagara. The random samples were collected following a rise in Covid-19 cases in Ullal and surrounding areas.