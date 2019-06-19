Private bus operators seek upward revision of fares

Private bus operators on Wednesday said the government should create a level playing field to allow healthy competition between private and public players and sought an upward revision of fares.

Rajaverma Ballal of Karnataka State Bus Owners Federation said the government’s 'Comprehensive Area Scheme', which gives a monopoly to state transporters, should not hurt the private players.

He was speaking here at a curtain raiser for the second edition of India International Bus and Car Travel Show to be held in Navi Mumbai from July 25 to 27. The event is organised by the Bus and Car Operators Federation of India (BOCI).

“In Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district, we are 4000 buses which are providing essential services to lakhs of people. While the government has said that existing permits will not be revoked, we want an assurance that they will be renewed,” he said.

He said it has been six years since the government revised the fare for stage carriage buses and requested for hike considering the rise in diesel prices and Motor Vehicle tax. “We have heard that the government is set to ban vehicles aged above 10 years. We request the government to hold a consultation for stakeholders before proceeding,” he said.

BOCI General Secretary A Afzal called upon the private operators to update themselves with the latest technology and embrace electric vehicles as soon as possible.

“All the state transport corporations in the country together have only about 1 lakh vehicles. Private operators are catering to 60% of the commuting needs. But there is a need to look beyond profit and explore the best ways to make ourselves relevant,” he said.

Transport Minister D C Thammanna said he will look into the issues raised in the event.